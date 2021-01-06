Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Serious incident’: Boy escapes from child care centre

Natalie Wynne
6th Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A child who climbed a childcare centre fence and made his way through a nearby park as been found safely "down the road".

Petit Early Learning Journey Centre director Sharon Nelson has described the incident in a letter to parents as "serious".

She said the boy was only returned thanks to two educators from another facility nearby who found the child.

New restaurants, shops set for multimillion-dollar marina
Gender reveals a piece of cake for Noosa dog business

The centre is now working with authorities to improve its facilities and avoid a similar incident from happening again.

"I want to assure you that we immediately communicated the incident to the child's parent and the regulatory authority and we are working closely with them to ensure this doesn't not happen again," Ms Nelson said in the letter.

Petit Early Learning Journey centre in Caloundra West where a boy escaped by climbing a fence.
Petit Early Learning Journey centre in Caloundra West where a boy escaped by climbing a fence.

"Our centre's perimeter fence and security are compliant with the regulations however we have already engaged our facilities team to install temporary fencing to minimise the immediate risk of this reoccuring while a permanent change is made."

The letter said the boy managed to climb the perimeter fence and made his way through the park to Bellavista Boulevart before he was found by staff at the nearby centre.

"One of his educators and myself left the centre immediately to collect him while two educators from another centre down the road called the centre to inform us that they had found him," Ms Nelson said.

"The child returned to the centre with our educators safely."

 

 

Parents from the Petit Early Learning Journey centre were issued this letter after a child escaped the centre.
Parents from the Petit Early Learning Journey centre were issued this letter after a child escaped the centre.

 

The matter was widely discussed on social media on Tuesday.

Ms Nelson also said that at no time was the educator to child ratio compromised.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has contacted the centre but Ms Nelson said she would not make any further comments.

caloundra west childcare editors picks petit early learning journey sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        North Burnett health staff celebrated for inspiring efforts

        Premium Content North Burnett health staff celebrated for inspiring efforts

        Health North Burnett healthcare workers and volunteers have been recognised for their massive efforts throughout a tumultuous year for medical staff.

        Animal cruelty complaints fall across the Burnett in 2020

        Premium Content Animal cruelty complaints fall across the Burnett in 2020

        Pets & Animals While across the board, complaints about animal cruelty to the RSPCA have fallen...

        Kingaroy Hospital ramps up COVID safety measures

        Premium Content Kingaroy Hospital ramps up COVID safety measures

        Health Kingaroy Hospital is taking extra measures to keep the community COVID safe amid...

        Court hears horror texts: 'Tell your mum I'll rape her'

        Premium Content Court hears horror texts: 'Tell your mum I'll rape her'

        Crime An alleged domestic violence offender covered his ears in a Queensland court when...