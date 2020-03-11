Service for Snow: Blackbutt character remembered

MISSED: A memorial service for Graham 'Snow' Baumann will be held at the Blackbutt Community Hall on March 28. (Photo: Contributed)

HE WAS a generous man, an avid local football supporter and known for his accordion tunes.

Family and friends of Graham ‘Snow’ Baumann are invited to his memorial service on Saturday, March 28.

Marlene Turner, Snow’s partner of 22 years, said he was greatly missed.

“He’d give the shirt off his back, he was that kind of man,” she said.

Snow died on December 27, 2018 and a funeral was held in Cessnock last year.

A service will be held at the Blackbutt Community Hall from 10.30am on Saturday, March 28 for all of Snow’s family, friends, footy and work buddies.

There will be light refreshments after the short farewell service and reunion.

Snow was born on Monday November 25, 1935 in Nambour as the 11th child of 14.

When he was older, he worked as a timber cutter in Blackbutt for the Forestry Commission.

“He was a generous and giving person,” Ms Turner said.

“He went and fell trees at an aged care facility.

“They sent him a letter of appreciation, he did it all for nothing out of the generosity of his heart.”

WE REMEMBER: Graham 'Snow' Baumann 25/11/35 – 27/12/18

Snow was also an avid supporter of the Blackbutt A-grade Rugby League club, being a player, life member and a strapper when he could no longer play.

“He was so much into his football, kept rounding up the young people to play.”

Ms Turner said.

In 1973 he was part of the team that won the A-grade Championship at Blackbutt.

“He was a great supporter and had so many trophies of appreciation from the club.”

“He used to sell the tickets and put the money in and if he’d won it, he would take the money to a needy family.”

Ms Turner has since uncovered more stories about Snow’s kindness.

“Another a letter I found, when he was about 31-years-old, of a couple he gave his spare wheel to, who lived out in Katherine,” she said.

“It was a letter of appreciation saying they were not sure what they would have done if he hadn’t done that.”

Snow was also known for his musical talents in the community.

“He used to play the accordion at the monument there on Anzac Day and play for the soldiers,” she said.

For more information about the memorial service contact Marlene Turner on 0412 657 882.