Services unite to support drug-affected families

SPECIAL GUESTS: Jermane Hergohn from QAIHC, Cr Kathy Duff, organiser Lyndall Richards, Chrissie Kelly who is the state manager of Family Drug Support and Eddie Fewings from QAIHC. (Photo: Lauren Ryan).

SOUTH Burnett service providers gathered at a local community centre to provide information and support local families affected by alcohol and other drugs. The Breakthrough Our Way Expo was held at Graham House on Wednesday, Feburary 5.

Families and the local community were invited to engage in discussions about how to support someone with an alcohol or drug issue.

Drug ARM Family Support Facilitator and expo organiser Lyndell Richards was pleased to see so many services at the event.

Services set up in the conference room at Graham House at Murgon. (Photo: Lauren Ryan)

"It was great to have local services, as well as state services from Brisbane and Cairns. All of the knowledge in the room made it the perfect place to ask the questions you needed answers to and get the support you need."

"We were really pleased to host the team from the Queensland Aboriginal and Islander Health Council who presented a Breakthrough Our Way workshop following the Expo."

"If you missed the event and want to learn more, just pop in to Graham House where the team will be of great help, or call Drug ARM."

The event was officially opened by South Burnett Regional Council deputy mayor Kathy Duff.

Some of the services who attended the community event included the Queensland Network of Alcohol and Drug Agencies, Al-Anon, Murgon Men's Shed and Cherbourg Regional Aboriginal and Islander Community Controlled Health Services.