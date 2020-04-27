Servicing region’s hunting needs at an affordable price

HUNTING SUPPLIES: Jack and Ken Stead of Newline Hunting Supplies in Kingaroy. (Picture: Contributed)

HUNTING SUPPLIES: Jack and Ken Stead of Newline Hunting Supplies in Kingaroy. (Picture: Contributed)

NEWLINE Hunting Supplies in Kingaroy has been supplying the South Burnett with high quality and affordable hunting supplies for almost a year.

Located on the corner of Markwell and Kingaroy streets, Newline Hunting Supplies is your one-stop hunting shop.

Owners Jack and Ken Stead decided to get into business together to further their passion for pig hunting.

Jack Stead said it was all about supplying equipment at a competitive price.

“Myself and Ken are very passionate about pigging and we decided to open the shop to try and provide the region with affordable supplies,” Mr Stead said.

“It can be a very expensive sport so we do our best to offer competitive prices.

“We have had the store for just under a year now and also stock a range of archery equipment.”

As there are several archery clubs in the region Ken and Jack decided to stock up on archery equipment and said it’s been their biggest seller of late.

“Everyone is now being forced to social distance and as a result we have seen a rise in the sale of archery equipment.”

Newline Hunting Supplies are open Monday – Saturday 8am – 5pm.