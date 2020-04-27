Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HUNTING SUPPLIES: Jack and Ken Stead of Newline Hunting Supplies in Kingaroy. (Picture: Contributed)
HUNTING SUPPLIES: Jack and Ken Stead of Newline Hunting Supplies in Kingaroy. (Picture: Contributed)
News

Servicing region’s hunting needs at an affordable price

Tristan Evert
27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWLINE Hunting Supplies in Kingaroy has been supplying the South Burnett with high quality and affordable hunting supplies for almost a year.

Located on the corner of Markwell and Kingaroy streets, Newline Hunting Supplies is your one-stop hunting shop.

Owners Jack and Ken Stead decided to get into business together to further their passion for pig hunting.

Jack Stead said it was all about supplying equipment at a competitive price.

“Myself and Ken are very passionate about pigging and we decided to open the shop to try and provide the region with affordable supplies,” Mr Stead said.

“It can be a very expensive sport so we do our best to offer competitive prices.

“We have had the store for just under a year now and also stock a range of archery equipment.”

As there are several archery clubs in the region Ken and Jack decided to stock up on archery equipment and said it’s been their biggest seller of late.

“Everyone is now being forced to social distance and as a result we have seen a rise in the sale of archery equipment.”

Newline Hunting Supplies are open Monday – Saturday 8am – 5pm.

newline hunting supplies kingaroy south burnett businesses south burnett news
South Burnett

Just In

    The great reset button

    The great reset button
    • 27th Apr 2020 3:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in to Burnett drug op revealed

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in to Burnett drug op...

        News Prosecution submitted the grandma has a history of over 30 drug offences dating back to 1988.

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:05 PM
        Rural Burnett properties rake in millions at auction

        premium_icon Rural Burnett properties rake in millions at auction

        Property One North Burnett property took the crown for the biggest sale at this online...

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

        premium_icon St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

        News School captains Elizabeth Watson and Kyron Clegg worked with staff to create a...

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        Murgon CBD footpath starts to take shape

        premium_icon Murgon CBD footpath starts to take shape

        Council News Southern works start on the footpath.