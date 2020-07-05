Search for missing man resumes

Robert Boettiger was last seen at Mackay-Eungella Road, Finch Hatton on Wednesday June 24 2020 at approximately 4:00PM.

UPDATE 11.30AM SUN: EMERGENCY crews have resumed searching north of Nebo for missing man Robert Boettiger.

Yesterday police and SES crews targeted a number of locations including patrolling Sutter Developmental Rd and Turrawalla Rd towards Mount Britton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said all camp grounds around those areas were also searched for Mr Boettiger.

The 42 year old was last seen at a property on Mackay Eungella Rd in Finch Hatton about 4pm on June 24.

He was seen driving a white 2011 Great Wall single-cab ute. He has not made contact with friends or family since.

The spokesman said the main focus of today's search would be the Mount Britton area.

EARLIER: SES crews have today joined police in scouring an area north of Nebo on foot for missing man Robert Boettiger.

The 42 year old was last seen in Finch Hatton on June 24 and has not made contact with friends or family since.

He was seen at a property on Mackay Eungella Rd about 4pm and was driving a white 2011 Great Wall single-cab ute.

Yesterday the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter provided aerial support for police, who also searched a concentrated area north of Nebo that included Nebo Creek, but Mr Boettiger was not found.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said today SES joined the search effort, which resumed following a briefing at 8am.

The area being searched is just off the Peak Downs Highway, she said, adding that emergency crews were "trying different strategies".

The public in and around those areas, to the north of Nebo and Nebo Creek, as well as in nearby national parks and camping areas, are being urged to keep a lookout for Mr Boettiger.

He is described as caucasian, about 185cm tall with a large build, hazel eyes and short brown hair.

