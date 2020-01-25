SES VOLUNTEER: Do you have what it takes?

READY TO HELP: SES volunteers Kathy Stewart (Kingaroy), Wendy Harris (Nanango), Peter Sailes (Nanango) and Stanley Cusworth (Kingaroy) at the open day on January 25. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

KATHY Stewart had never touched a chainsaw before joining the State Emergency Service and now she can confidently help out on jobs.

The Kingaroy SES Acting Group Leader said she had gained many new skills after joining the group.

“I’ve done things I never thought I could,” she said.

Ms Stewart and her fellow volunteers shared stories of their time with the SES at the Kingaroy SES open day on Saturday.

“We make people aware of dangers like loose iron in the storms, help out at flood water crossings and educate the community,” she said.

SES volunteers will also be seen helping out with storm damage, with land searches, traffic control and with sand bags during big rain events.

Ms Stewart joined the group two years ago with her partner.

“The kids were all raised and independent, we had more time on our hands to give back to the community,” she said.

“I love helping the community, learning new skills and making new friends.”

The organisation is designed for people of all different levels of abilities from 16-years of age and up.

“You need to have a willingness, to be keen and you help not just the community, but also your team,” Ms Stewart said.

The Kingaroy and Nanango SES volunteers range from students still in school to those working full-time, part-time and retired from a range of different occupations.

“I’ve made some really good friends and it’s a good way to put yourself out there,” she said.

Volunteers are supported through courses to gain new skills.

The SES is always looking for new members. For more information call Kathy on 0423 699 608.