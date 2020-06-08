Menu
Cherbourg residents are only permitted to carry a maximum of 11.25 litres of light to mid-strength beer. (Photo: FILE)
Crime

Seven charged with bringing alcohol into restricted zone

Jessica Mcgrath
8th Jun 2020 4:26 PM
SEVEN people were charged with alcohol offences after police received information about Cherbourg residents bringing restricted liquor into the zoned area.

Police officers from the Ipswich Tactical Crime Squad and Murgon officers enforced Operation Checkerband over the weekend.

The seven people were charged with some 12 charges, restricted alcohol was seized and traffic breaches were issued.

Among the resulting charges, a 27-year-old Cherbourg woman was charged with alleged possession of liquor in a restricted place, as well as drink driving.

A 43-year-old Cherbourg woman was also charged with possession of liquor in a restricted place.

Both are due to appear at Murgon Magistrates Court on July 14.

Police were aided after information was received to suggest Cherbourg residents had allegedly breached the Alcohol Management Plan by transporting restricted liquor into the zoned area.

The maximum amount of alcohol a person can carry in Cherbourg is 11.25 litres, or one carton of 375ml cans, of light or mid-strength beer.

According to the Queensland Government, Cherbourg residents cannot carry any wine or spirits.

Local residents are urged to continue to report any information about restricted liquor to police.

alcohol restrictions cherbourg crimes murgon magistrates court queensland police services
