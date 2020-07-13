SEVEN has shaken up its Gold Coast ranks by axing a familiar face citing the pandemic's "tough times".

7 NEWS Gold Coast's popular Liz Cantor will no longer do her weekly weather and beach-surf reports. She and Luke Munro have been casualties of cost-cutting.

Cantor, who declined to comment, will still present the Live Gold Lotto and Powerball Draws. She also hosts Creek to Coast on Saturday and Weekender on Sunday.

L to R: Rod Young, Liz Cantor, Paul Burt and Amanda Abate. Pic by Luke Marsden.

Tony Auden, an ex-Bureau of Metrology forecaster and who hosts 7 NEWS Brisbane's weather, will do the 7 NEWS Gold Coast weather instead.

Seven had been reviewing its operation due to industry-wide ad drops. It is understood postponement of the Olympics till 2021, which Seven held broadcast rights for, did not help.

Seven Brisbane director of news Neil Warren said: "We have made some changes to streamline our operations, like everyone is in these tough times. In saying that, it's full steam ahead for 7 NEWS Gold Coast and the news has actually been strengthened with the presence of 7 NEWS Meteorologist Tony Auden.

Tony and Coastal expert Paul Burt will now form a powerful duo."

MORE NEWS

Border traffic: Signage warns lengthy delays

Demolition of famed Coast tower begins

Chumpy showed what chasing a dream was really about

Tony Auden. Photo: Kit Wise

Popular coastal and fishing presenter Burt will file a coastal report on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and the weather on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Auden will broadcast from the Gold Coast once a week. He said after being a state forecaster for 16 years, he was excited by the new role: "I live in Brisbane but I surf once a week on the Coast and I love it. It will be a highlight to do the surf forecast, it's something I am really passionate about."

Originally published as Seven swings axe on Gold Coast presenter