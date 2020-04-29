Severe storm and dust storm warning for South Burnett

YOU’D better take your washing off the line because strong winds forecast for the week are likely to bring thunderstorms and dust across the South Burnett.

Higgins Storm Chasing said in a Facebook warning to their 880,000 followers that strong winds sweeping through Queensland on Thursday are likely to cause a large dust storm next week, April 30.

“A very strong cold front is forecast to sweep across southeast Australia on Wednesday and Thursday next week,” the warning read.

“This front is expected to contain very strong cold south to south west winds of 60-80km hr.

“Dust is very likely to be picked up by these winds across inland SA and inland NSW during Wednesday, before pushing north and east on Thursday across NSW into the NT and QLD.”

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Markworth said the South Burnett was in for a severe thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon and evening.

“Tomorrow we are expecting thunderstorms rolling through the southeast,” Mr Markworth said.

“There will be some real potential for damaging winds and large hail.

“This is because of a trough that’s coming and will bringing some cold air with it.

“As this moves through and because it is fast moving we might see some dust storms from all of the wind.

“It is possible in the wake of the trough we will see some dust afterwards with the gusty and drier winds.”

The BOM forecast for Kingaroy tomorrow (Thursday, April 30) is partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening, and the chance of a severe thunderstorm.

Light winds will be coming northwest to north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tending south to south-westerly in the evening.

Overnight temperatures could fall to between 13 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.