Severe storm warning for the Burnett

SEVERE STORM WARNING: Rain and hail captured in Gayndah this afternoon. Picture: Sam Turner.

SEVERE thunderstorms, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones have been forecast across the Wide Bay Burnett region over the next several hours.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), locations which may be affected include Gympie, Rockhampton, Cooroy, Lowood, Mount Morgan and Nanango.

The warning area for the storm also includes areas in and around Monto, Eidsvold, Biloela, Cherbourg, and Gayndah.

Large hail stones were reported in Gayndah at 3:30pm, along with an 81km/h wind gust at 3.24pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

–Move your car under cover or away from trees.

– Secure loose outdoor items.

– Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it’s flooded, forget it.

– Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

– Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

– Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

– For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:15pm by BOM.