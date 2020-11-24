Menu
A severe thunderstorm warning is currently in place across the Wide Bay and Burnett regions. Photo/File
Weather

Severe storm warning in place for Burnett/Lockyer Valley

Tristan Evert
24th Nov 2020 3:30 PM
SEVERE thunderstorms are now developing across the southeastern quarter of the state in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

A south-easterly change has moved into the Southeast Coast district combining with a trough to bring strong winds, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms over the next several hours.

A marginal supercell or two is possible, particularly the zone extending from Oakington and Boonah northward through to Gatton and Kilcoy.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are possible in parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

A south-easterly change has moved into the Southeast Coast district combining with a trough. Photo/BOM
Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Ipswich, Stanthorpe, Boonah, Crows Nest, Allora, Clifton, Esk, Gatton, Kilcoy, Laidley and Lowood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Never drive, walk or ride through floodwaters. If it's flooded, forget it.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

