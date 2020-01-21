Severe storm, lightning, hail headed for South Burnett

WET WEATHER GEAR: Rosanne’s daughter getting prepared for the rain to hit the South Burnett. Picture: Rosanne Mills

SOUTH Burnett residents are in for a wet week according to forecasters.

Weather Zone meteorologist Scott Morris said they expected thunderstorms as early as this afternoon.

"Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for the southeast coast, in places like the South Burnett, Gympie and Maroochydore," Mr Morris said.

"It is expected there will be damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail storms.

"They are most likely to start early afternoon, but it could happen a bit earlier and continue on into the evening.

"At this stage it is very difficult to pinpoint when they will stop tonight."

The Bureau of Meteorology Queensland also forecasts severe storms to hit the region today.

They said thunderstorms were likely to cross over into the northern southeast coast and the southern Wide Bay and Burnett districts.

Winds north to north-westerly of 15-20km/h are expected in the late evening.

Mr Morris said the extreme weather conditions were caused by a trough, however, it was not the same one causing storms in other regions.

"The trough is not part of the system that is affecting Canberra and other parts of New South Wales," he said.

"These conditions are likely to stay around for the rest of the week.

"Residents can expected to see some more rainfall as the week progresses.

"The chances slightly decrease as the week goes on.

"Today will be the hottest day and then temperatures will slightly drop throughout the week."

Mr Morris said today would reach a top of 36 degrees and drop to the low 30s this afternoon if the storm hits the South Burnett.

For further information about the thunderstorm warnings, visit the BOM website here.