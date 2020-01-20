Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Storm clouds form over Brisbane on Sunday. Picture: AAP Image - Richard Waugh
Weather

Severe storm warning issued for southeast

20th Jan 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland, with damaging winds and heavy rain likely.

At 2.25pm, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for people in parts of Ipswich, Logan, Scenic Rim and Lockyer Valley Council Areas.

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Laidley, Grandchester, the area south of the NSW border and Urbenville (NSW)," the warning said.


"These thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast. They are forecast to affect Harrisville by 2:55 pm and Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and Peak Crossing by 3:25pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

More Stories

Show More
editors picks seq severe storm warning storms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two South Burnett law firms join forces

        premium_icon Two South Burnett law firms join forces

        Business ‘Beginning of a new era’ after more than 70 years of legal service in the region.

        • 20th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
        ‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

        premium_icon ‘HOON DRIVING’ ON HALY: Cop slams ‘selfish’ drivers

        Crime Motorists busted driving double the speed limit of busy Kingaroy CBD road.

        30-year water plan promised

        premium_icon 30-year water plan promised

        Politics Frecklington promises a 30-year water security plan.

        ‘Charge me with whatever you like’: Defendant’s bail revoked

        premium_icon ‘Charge me with whatever you like’: Defendant’s bail revoked

        Crime “You don’t warn me, or warn this court.” Magistrate and defendant in bitter debate...