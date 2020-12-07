Severe storms could bring heatwave to end

The southeast will continue to scorch today after more than a week of heatwave conditions, but a cool change will see temperatures drop from Wednesday.

After a warm night for the region on Sunday, Brisbane is set to reach 34C, while Ipswich and Gatton will be as hot as 38C, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist James Thompson said the warm days had been consistent since December began.

"We've had quite a bit of heat over Central Australia for the last little while and it's been brought into Queensland for the last week or two, we've had pretty warm days and that's now being dragged into the southeast," he said.

"Yesterday we had pretty warm temperatures with Ipswich getting to 40C, so it's been warm for a little while and we're going to see a continuation of that.

Kit Wise with her kids Indigo, 7 and Jagger, 3 at Broadbeach beach on the Gold Coast. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

The heat was expected to be accompanied by storms, with a chance of them developing into severe thunderstorms over the southeast this afternoon.

"We are forecasting thunderstorms and even the odd severe thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening through the Brisbane and southeast area all the way up to the Wide Bay."

