Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for Tuesday, February 2.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a storm warning for Tuesday, February 2.
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Ipswich

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Feb 2021 9:20 AM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south east Queensland, including parts of Ipswich.

It is expected to impact Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redland City and Moreton Bay.

The bureau is warning that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the Brisbane CBD and Strathpine just before 9am.

The thunderstorms are slow moving and are forecast to affect Slacks Creek, Tingalpa Reservoir and Manly by 9.25am and Logan City and Greenbank by 9.55am.

Heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding is likely with 65mm recorded within one hour at Banksia Beach on Bribie Island up to 8.30am.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 10am.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett Council adopts Arts, Culture, Heritage Policy

        Premium Content South Burnett Council adopts Arts, Culture, Heritage Policy

        Art & Theatre The South Burnett Regional Council have adopted a new regional arts policy, saying it was long overdue.

        Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        Premium Content Shocking number of Queensland kids injured in childcare

        News Thousands of Queensland kids injured, suffering trauma at childcare centres

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CRIME WRAP: Kingaroy punch-up lands local woman in court

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Kingaroy punch-up lands local woman in court

        Crime A woman was arrested after allegedly attacking another woman and pushing her into a...