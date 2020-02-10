Menu
Severe thunderstorms occurring in a broad area over the southeast.
Weather

WARNING: Severe thunderstorm to bring hail, damaging winds

Tristan Evert
10th Feb 2020 4:34 PM

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Roma, Ipswich, Kingaroy, Coolangatta, Stanthorpe, Caboolture, Goondiwindi, Cleveland, Gatton and Jimboomba.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

 

South Burnett

