Hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding are being forecast for parts of south-west Queensland.
Weather

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding for parts of state

by Nathan Edwards
19th Sep 2020 10:35 AM
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of south-west Queensland, with the Bureau of Meteorology expecting dangerous weather from late Saturday morning.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are expected for residents of the North West, Central West and Channel Country regions.


This includes regional townships such as Thargomindah, Longreach, Windorah, Isisford, Orientos and Ballera.

These conditions may also lead to flash flooding affecting the region for the next several hours.

Minor flooding has already been reported in the Bulloo River at Quilpie, with 30-50mm falling in the area overnight.

The thunderstorm trough is associated with a cut-off low pressure system over South Australia.

The system is also expected to deliver a risk of severe thunderstorms north of the already affected region, with the western districts also expected to face gusty north-east to north-westerly winds for the rest of the day.

The warning comes as the region soaked up over 200mm of rain at the start of the year, causing a drought-breaking flood that led to the Diamantina River, Georgina River and Eyre Creek to break their banks.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state will be facing average or near average maximum temperatures today , with Brisbane, Caloundra, and the Gold Coast all forecast to hit 25C, with the majority of north Queensland staying in the mid 30s.

Kowanyama is forecasted to swelter as the hottest place in Queensland today, hitting a max of 37C.

In stark contrast, it will be rather cooler for the second day of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, with the region set for a maximum of 22C.

