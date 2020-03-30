Sex offender released into Rockhampton community

Rockhampton sex offender Ian Malcolm Claude Hill has been released from jail on a 10-year supervision order.

A CENTRAL Queensland sex offender with a history of molesting children and disturbing sexual violence towards women has been released into the community under a supervision order.

Ian Malcolm Claude Hill, 45, was jailed for four and a half years for attempting to rape a woman in 2015 at an Aboriginal community in the Rockhampton region.

Hill was drinking with the woman at a party when they left and went to his house where he tried to pull down her pants before hitting her on the head, a court judgment detailed.

The woman escaped and Hill later told police he was trying to knock her unconscious so he could “have sex with her”.

It was the sixth time Hill had been sentenced for sexual offending.

His disturbing crimes began in his early 20s, when he sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl who was playing in a schoolyard.

Two months later Hill was on bail when he entered a home at night and removed a two-year-old girl’s nappy and molested her.

He served 18 months behind bars for these offences.

Between 2011 and 2013 he committed a string of wilful exposure and masturbating in public offences in front of female staff at a childcare centre, a bakery, a service station, a medical centre and a hospital.

During a hearing about Hill’s release, lawyers for the Attorney-General Queensland told the court that attempted rape in 2015 was an escalation in his behaviour.

The court was told Hill chose his victims at random, his offending was “spontaneous and … closely associated with alcohol intoxication” and he sometimes drank up to two casks of wine a day.

Hill had also been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and “low range” cognitive ability.

He was due for release from Capricornia Correctional Centre in November 2019, but three psychiatrists described Hill as having a “well above average risk of further sexual offending”.

But at his most recent hearing this month, a Brisbane Supreme Court was told that Hill had been accepted into supportive accommodation in Rockhampton, about 30 minutes from the CBD, and was receiving NDIS funding.

The court noted the three psychiatrists believed that through supported accommodation, ongoing mental health supports and treatment, Hill’s risk could be managed.

Hill was released on March 16 under a 10-year supervision order. – NewsRegional

*For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.