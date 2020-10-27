Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Sex offender’s secret phone used to access pics of children

Ross Irby
26th Oct 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 27th Oct 2020 5:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A PAEDOPHILE convicted of offences in both Queensland and Victoria has pleaded guilty to not complying with his legal obligations as a convicted serious child sex offender.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the man, who is monitored while living in the community, was found to have been accessing sites linked to naked children, after secretly obtaining a smart phone.

The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to three charges of contravening relevant supervision orders as a released prisoner under serious child sexual offenders legislation.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said the man's latest offending occurred between March 17, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Sgt Molinaro outlined his decade-old convictions for indecent treatment of children and possession of child exploitation material.

Sgt Molinaro said the man offended against the act previously when a corrections officer observed him using a smart phone and reported it.

He also offended by failing to report contact with a child.

"His history is appalling, with sexual acts toward children and possession of child exploitation material," Sgt Molinaro said.

"There are court orders and conditions he must abide by."

Sgt Molinaro said the man was found with a Google account linked to a second mobile phone the authorities were not aware of.

"He accessed a nudist website that showed images of a naked children, and says he used it for shopping online," Sgt Molinaro said.

The man was not allowed to use more than one mobile phone and admitted having two phones when spoken to by a caseworker.

Sgt Molinaro said the man has a diagnosed condition of paedophilia and prior convictions for sexual assaults on boys.

Defence lawyer Richard Zande said the man immediately expressed remorse to police.

"At the moment he is performing well under supervision," Mr Zande said.

"His 24-hour curfew has been lifted. He will now be able to go out until late evening."

"He was originally released from custody because he was an exemplary prisoner. He had shown that he had very little risk of further recidivist behaviour."

The court heard the man was to remain monitored until at least 2025.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced the man to six months jail, immediately suspended for two years.

More Stories

child sex offender ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        Premium Content ‘Move on’: Ex-Qld Labor premier backs NSW in border wars

        News Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie says Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to rethink her coronavirus strategy and follow Gladys Berejiklian’s lead.

        • 27th Oct 2020 4:59 AM
        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Citrus industry under threat by Paradise Dam decision

        Premium Content Citrus industry under threat by Paradise Dam decision

        Rural The Burnett region’s booming citrus industry, worth $183 million, warns a...

        VIDEO: Farms turned white as storms wreak havoc in Eidsvold

        Premium Content VIDEO: Farms turned white as storms wreak havoc in Eidsvold

        Weather The skies finally opened up delivering decent rainfall and even severe hailstorms...