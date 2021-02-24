Sex slave accused hit with 13 more charges

The alleged Brisbane ringleader of a sex slave prostitution ring, who allegedly had his name tattooed on different women, has been charged with 13 more offences.

Matthew James Markcrow, 35, was arrested on February 4 and charged initially with 10 offences, including a Commonwealth charge that between March and August in 2019 he conducted a business involving the servitude of a minor.

Other charges included possessing dangerous drugs, namely methamphetamine, and making recordings in breach of privacy from March 2019.

Detectives allege he drugged and held women as young as 17 for prostitution.

It is alleged Markcrow also had his victims get tattoos, saying they were 'Property of Matt M.'

The 13 new charges include six counts of conducting business involving servitude under the Commonwealth Criminal Code, two counts of attempting to conduct a business involving servitude under the Commonwealth Criminal Code, one count of grievous bodily harm and four counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Markcrow, who is in custody, did not appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court when the 23 charges were mentioned today.

Magistrate Anthony Gett adjourned Markcrow's case for a mention at a committal callover on March 15, remanding him in custody. He will not be required to appear in court.

Nine complainants have now come forward to police, but they are asking anyone with more information to contact them online or on 131444.

Markcrow's girlfriend Crystal Marie Sawyer and Hannah Stead, both 23, also have been charged as part of the police operation targeting the alleged prostitution ring.

Sawyer, who is charged with conducting a business of unlawful prostitution and contravening an order under the Queensland Criminal Code, was granted bail with conditions on February 12.

Stead is charged with conducting a business involving servitude with an alleged victim under 18 and unlawful prostitution. She is on bail.

