Sexual harassment, cattle prod lands trainer two-year ban

A Casino horse trainer has been banned from racing for more than two years after he was found guilty of sexual harassment, possessing an electronic shock prod, and employing unregistered staff at his stables.

A Racing NSW Stewards inquiry was held this week into several misconduct allegations against Kevin Randall at his Canterbury St stables in Casino.

Mr Randall was accused of sexually harassing one of his staff members by subjecting the woman "to unsolicited acts of physical intimacy" between February and April 2020.

He pleaded not guilty, but the inquiry ultimately found him guilty of the misconduct charge.

Casino horse trainer Kevin Randall. Photo Jamie Brown / Richmond River Express

Mr Randall was found to have on a number of occasions placed his hand on the woman's leg while travelling with her between her place of residence and his registered stable premises.

The Racing NSW general manager of Integrity Chairman of Stewards, Marc Van Gestel, said the allegation of sexual harassment has since been reported to the NSW Police.

The inquiry also heard investigators had found in Mr Randall's possession an "electronic apparatuses capable of affecting the performance of a horse in a race, official trial, jump out or training gallop" when they inspected his stables on August 27.

Mr Van Gestel confirmed the electronic device Mr Randall was in possession of could "be best described as an electronic stock prod".

Meanwhile, Mr Randall was also accused of employing two unregistered staff members to assist him with training and caring for racehorses he trained at various times between February and August 2020.

Mr Randall pleaded guilty to these three offences.

He was given a two year and three-month disqualification for the welfare of horses' charge, a six-month disqualification for the sexual harassment charge and fined a total of $800 for employing two unregistered staff members.

The inquiry panel explained the decision for such penalties was in an effort to highlight the welfare of horses was of "paramount importance" and "that all participants in the racing industry have an obligation to provide a safe working environment, free of harassment".