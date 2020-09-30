Shannen Doherty speaks on her final years

Charmed and 90210 star Shannen Doherty has revealed how she plans to live for another "10 or 15 years" as she battles stage IV breast cancer.

The actress tearfully revealed in February she is dealing with stage IV breast cancer - five years after beating the disease.

The 48-year-old actress has now spoken about how she is spending her final years, admitting that writing letters to her loved ones "feel so final" and she is "not signing off".

"I haven't sat down to write letters. That's something I need to do," Shannen told Elle magazine. "There are things I need to say to my mum. I want my husband (Kurt Iswarienko) to know what he's meant to me.

"But whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you're signing off, and I'm not signing off.

"I feel like I'm a very, very healthy human being. It's hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you're going to live another 10 or 15 years."

Shannen was first diagnosed with the aggressive disease back in 2015 and has been open about her ongoing struggle with it.

The star made the admission of its return in February after revealing it would become public due to a "horrific" legal battle with insurance company State Farm.

She had told family and close friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, in early 2019 at a private dinner with her doctor.

"I try to treasure all the small moments that most people don't really see or take for granted," the star continued.

"The small things are magnified for me. We have this endless well within us, and it's just about continuing to dig in that well for the strength to face adversity - and so that we can also see all the beauty.

Shannen Doherty revealed her cancer had returned earlier this year. Picture: ABC News

"It's like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture. I'm not ready for pasture. I've got a lot of life in me."

In 2019 Shannen decided to go ahead with the 90210 reboot four months after the death of her co-star and beloved friend Luke Perry.

Shannen said in an interview with Good Morning America in February that she wanted to prove "life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis."

Her friend and fellow 90210 star Brian Austin Green helped her to cope on the bad days when it all became too much, she said.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Shannen Doherty speaks on her final years