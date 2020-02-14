Share the love this Valentines Day

"The main reason I love to celebrate Valentine's Day is because it's fun and silly."

TODAY is Valentine’s Day – some people love it and some people hate it.

I personally love Valentine’s Day.

However I understand where you’re coming from – it’s a commercially driven day and encourages us to spend more money.

I just fail to see how this is different from any other holiday.

I also don’t see the problem.

If we are all spending our money locally for this occasion, then it’s actually benefiting our community and economy.

I know you can and should celebrate love every or any day of the year – but sometimes life gets in the way and you don’t end up going on nearly as many dates with your significant other as you’d like to.

Especially at the beginning of the year, when it’s still busy from the holidays.

You might find yourself spending more time with your and your partner’s families, instead of just the two of you.

Valentine’s Day can serve as a reminder that it’s fun to get dressed up and go out with a loved one.

It can be a reminder to ­actually set aside an evening for a little one-on-one time – away from the demands of family and work.

You could do this any day of the year – but if you don’t have the time, Valentine’s Day is a good way to make the time and show how much you care.