Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Shark nets could be replaced

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
24th Jun 2020 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARK nets could be replaced with drumlines during winter months after several whales were found tangled off the Queensland coast.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the Government understood the importance of both whales and tourism.

"I've recently had a briefing from my department … in terms of looking at replacing those nets with shark drumlines," he said.

The Minister said announcements regarding future arrangements would be made shortly.

But he reiterated human lives mattered in those areas where shark control programs exist.

"We'll address the science behind the briefing I received from the department about looking at the value of replacing shark nets with drumlines," he said.

"We listen to science."

Earlier this month, three humpback whales became entangled in nets off the Gold Coast in just three days.

Originally published as Shark nets could be replaced

More Stories

Show More
drumlines eco friendly environment shark nets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes in the world of printing in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Changes in the world of printing in the South Burnett

        News From working as a paper delivery boy to installing and running printing presses, Col Rogerson has seen it all.

        ‘We need to take more care in preserving our history’

        premium_icon ‘We need to take more care in preserving our history’

        News Local historian and author Dr Judith Grimes recalls how the newspaper has helped...

        Mayor’s family history documented in pages of newspaper

        premium_icon Mayor’s family history documented in pages of newspaper

        Local Faces Otto recalls his first experience of being featured in paper when he was just four...

        Biggenden’s unsung hero gave town a voice

        premium_icon Biggenden’s unsung hero gave town a voice

        Local Faces Journalist Erica Murree has endeavoured to have her town’s voice heard in her 43...