Sharks overcome pre-game temperature check drama

TRY TIME: Kyle Feldt bagged a double in their clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday night. (Picture: Ian Hitchcock)

TRY TIME: Kyle Feldt bagged a double in their clash against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday night. (Picture: Ian Hitchcock)

SIX players, including the Sharks halves Shaun Johnson and Matt Moylan, failed pre-game temperature tests before being given the all clear by a subsequent test.

After withstanding an early attack from the North Queensland Cowboys, the Sharks went on to claim their first win of the 2020 season, defeating the cowboys 26–16 on Saturday night.

The outside backs dominated with Sharks centre Jesse Ramien and winger Ronaldo Mulitano both bagging doubles.

For the Cowboys Kyle Feldt crossed twice, including a 75 metre breakaway try, with Justin O'Neill the other try scorer for the home side.

Cronulla managed to keep their former winger Valentine Homes quiet, with Holmes making three errors and only notching up 101 run metres.

Coach Paul Green labelled the match a sloppy display by the Cowboys, making 18 errors to the Sharks nine and only completing 24 out of 41 sets for the match.

The Cowboys missed Jason Taumalolo, out with a knee injury, lost Mitchell Dunn to a concussion and John Asiata with to a knee injury in the first half.

Both sides had tries disallowed by the bunker with Ramien's efforts disallowed before half time and a knock on by the Cowboys’ Shane Wright causing a no try for Esan Masters in the second half.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back next Friday when they clash with the Warriors at the Central Coast Stadium.

The Sharks will hope to continue their winning form when they take on St George Illawarra at Campbelltown Stadium next Sunday



