Sharon Stone kicked off dating app
Hollywood star Sharon Stone has been kicked off of the dating app Bumble after some users apparently reported that the account was a fake, the actress explained.
The 61-year-old star tweeted that she logged into the app to cruise for dates, but instead discovered that her account was shut down.
"I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account," Stone wrote. "Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me!"
Stone, who divorced newspaper editor Phil Bronstein in 2004, joked that the app was discriminating against A-list actresses, reports the New York Post.
"Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive."
Stone included a screenshot of her account after it was closed, where a statement had been posted: "Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."
Bumble eventually realised Stone's dilemma and restored her account.
"There can only be one Stone," Bumble tweeted.
"Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We've made sure that you won't be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)"
The app's editorial director Clare O'Connor also apologised to Stone. "Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey," she wrote.
No word on why Stone was not on the exclusive dating app for those in the entertainment industry, Raya.
Stone, 61, became a worldwide sex symbol after the release of 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct, and appeared in other cinematic hits, Total Recall, Casino and The Quick and the Dead.
Stone has been married twice and called off another engagement. She has three sons and lives in Los Angeles.
In 2018, she dated Italian real estate agent Angelo Boffa, but the pair separated, with Stone saying later that year: "I think somewhere in the back of your mind you think maybe one day you won't be a single parent, then, eventually you realise: I think it's better. I'm no longer hoping for someone."
After posting her tweet to Bumble, not surprisingly, Stone was inundated with dating offers.
One user said, "Sharon you don't need Bumble, I'm right here."
"Sharon, would you like to go on a date with me? (No icepicks please!)" said another.
"My God, if Sharon can't get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???" one user wrote.
One post read: "If you're ever in Buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with moustaches my DMs are open. Also own a car so willing to drive even if ya just close by."
