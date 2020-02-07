Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We believe solar will play an increasing role in the global energy system, especially when partnered with a reliable energy source such as gas," Shell Australia chairman Tony Nunan said in a statement.
Environment

Shell to build its first solar farm in Oz

by Sonali Paul
7th Feb 2020 12:17 PM

SHELL has signalled has signalled plans to build its first utility-scale solar farm in Australia, part of a global push into the power business and cleaner energy.

The oil and gas major on Friday said a 120 megawatt solar farm at Wandoan in Queensland is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Shell will be the anchor customer for power from the project, partly for its nearby QGC coal-seam gas operation that feeds its QCLNG plant on Curtis Island.

"We believe solar will play an increasing role in the global energy system, especially when partnered with a reliable energy source such as gas," Shell Australia chairman Tony Nunan said in a statement.

Shell declined to comment on how much the solar project would cost.

The move follows Shell's acquisition last year of Australian industrial electricity retailer ERM Power and a stake in Australian solar developer ESCO Pacific.

The company said it plans to boost annual spending on its power strategy to between $US2 billion and $US3 billion by 2025.

More Stories

Show More
clean energy climate change editors picks shell solar farm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murgon farmer cottons on to better growth strategies

        premium_icon Murgon farmer cottons on to better growth strategies

        News DESPITE the challenging season our farmers faced across the region, one local cotton grower has harnessed the dry to his advantage.

        • 7th Feb 2020 11:12 AM
        ON THE CALENDAR: What’s on in sport this weekend

        premium_icon ON THE CALENDAR: What’s on in sport this weekend

        Sport There is a lot for sports fans to be excited about in the South Burnett this...

        Teen faces court for South Burnett drug bust

        premium_icon Teen faces court for South Burnett drug bust

        Crime Police located drugs at Kingaroy property after conducting a search warrant.

        Services unite to support drug-affected families

        premium_icon Services unite to support drug-affected families

        Crime Families were given the opportunity to ask questions in a safe space at the health...