An 18-year-old woman is ‘a complete mess’ after she says a man on a bike rode past her and indecently assaulted her.
Crime

Cyclist's brazen public sex assault on teenager

by Jasmin Lill
13th May 2020 2:32 PM
A FAMILY friend of an 18-year-old girl has spoken out about an indecent assault she says occurred in broad daylight at Ferny Hills yesterday.

The woman said the incident happened on Samford Rd around 2.40pm.

"She called me and said the guy rode past her on a bike, and no contact was made," she said.

"Then as she was approaching the tennis centre, he turned around and came back to her."

She said the man made a comment to the teen before he indecently assaulted her.

"She whacked his hand away and he rode off."

"She's a mess. A complete mess."

The woman said the incident was reported to police, and that she wanted to warn others.

"This was in broad daylight. I want people to be careful, but also if there were any witnesses, I want them to come forward," she said.

The man was described as having blonde hair, being about 20 years old, and riding a bicycle.

She said he was wearing a high vis jacket and carrying a black backpack.

"It'll be better if the police find him before me. I've got a bit of rage," the woman said.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed an investigation was underway.

Anyone with information should contact Ferny Grove police.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
Originally published as 'She's a mess': Teen reports daylight sex attack

