‘She’s a scumbag’: Neighbours fight alleged meth dealer

A GRUBBY network of meth-addled "scumbags" and desperados have followed an unwelcome arrival to "the most beautiful street in Cairns" - but residents are fighting back.

Neighbours along Joan Street are proud of their little stretch of suburbia.

"This used to be a very quiet street," resident Ross Boland said.

From his lounge room window, Mr Boland, 43, can see the daily trade that flows in and out of ground zero - the Rustling Palms unit complex at the end of the road.

A block of units in Joan St which seem to be the source of a lot of trouble in the street. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Over the last 12-24 months, a new resident - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has allegedly spun a web of meth dealers and customers from her unit.

She bought the property in December 2017, nearly a year after settling a drug trafficking charge in Tasmania.

"It's ice - you can see the red bags she uses and people shooting up - there are syringes found thrown over people's fences," Mr Boland said.

The woman at the centre of the allegations last appeared in Cairns Magistrates Court in December last year.

Residents of Joan Street in Bungalow are being constantly disturbed by the alleged criminal activities of a few residents in the Rustling Palms apartment complex. The female apartment owner at the centre of the allegations. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

She was fined $1000 for a clutch of charges, including possessing dangerous drugs and failing to dispose of a needle.

This matter was not her first appearance in a courtroom.

In 2017, she received a suspended two-year jail term in the Hobart Magistrates Court for trafficking ice between Victoria and Tasmania.

She had smuggled the drug in her clothing and was arrested on her third return trip from Melbourne.

All told, she smuggled $170,000 of ice.

An ABC report on the matter stated the defendant had "sung like a canary" about her role as a drug mule.

Residents of Joan Street in Bungalow are being constantly disturbed by the alleged criminal activities of a few residents in the Rustling Palms apartment complex. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Police have raided her five times since she got here," Mr Boland said.

He and other residents have formed a neighbourhood watch group - they monitor suspicious behaviour and have taken photos recording alleged drug deals and suspicious vehicles that turn up at strange hours.

He has spoken out in full knowledge of possible reprisals, but it would not be his first run-in with thugs who had tried to defend their alleged drug-dealing patch.

Mr Boland said chaos had followed the new arrival.

"There are tomahawk fights out in the street. A bloke came out of her unit (then) another bloke came screeching out; they started punching on then a tomahawk and a machete came out," Mr Boland said.

"The police have been here 50 times."

Police figures show that over the last 12 months, the 150m stretch of road has racked up 33 offences, ranging from assault, vagrancy, drug and property crime to good order offences.

A police map shows the majority of the crimes on Joan St were registered around the unit complex.

The map also shows that stretches of Winkworth and Aumuller streets glow far hotter as crime clusters.

But residents have had enough and want their oasis back.

"People have been sleeping here in the back of our yard," Mr Boland said.

"Cars have pulled into our unit block and people have sold drugs."

He said the daily "trade" had shifted to the cover of darkness.

"At 4.30am, it is just constant; gates are opening and closing," he said.

A neighbour said the woman was "a scumbag".

"We have to band together against all the scum that is coming and going - mothers are going there with their little kids," the resident said.

"This was the most beautiful street in all of Cairns.

"We are just trying to protect our street; they act like they own the joint."

Division 5 Councillor Richie Bates said the council was aware of residents' concerns.

"We have requested new lighting and we are talking about access (with police)," Cr Bates said.

"We are talking about controlling access after hours; residents have been very proactive and said they want to make sure this is a safe space."

The Queensland Police Service has declined to comment on any specific matter at Joan St.

"We are unable to comment, either to confirm or deny, matters that could impact on investigations," a QPS spokesman said. "Cairns police work closely with their communities, including Neighbourhood Watch groups, through our District Crime Prevention Unit."

The body corporate agent managing Rustling Palms has been asked for comment.