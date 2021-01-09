Shia LaBeouf and actress split

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have reportedly called it quits.

The split comes as LaBeouf, 34, faces fallout from a lawsuit filed against him by his ex, FKA Twigs, in which she accuses the Transformers star of allegedly abusing her during their relationship.

LaBeouf and Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood star Qualley, 26, met while filming a music video for the Rainsford song Love Me Like You Hate Me, according to People magazine.

However, the couple is no more, two sources told the celebrity gossip magazine.

"They broke up on Saturday," one source said.

"They're just in different places in their lives."

The insider said that the actress is focusing on her career and is "ready to get back to work."

She'll soon be jetting off to Canada to work on a new film, according to the People source.

A second source told the publication that Qualley, who is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, is aware of the "backlash" she's facing for dating LaBeouf amid the allegations.

Spokespeople for the stars did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf late last year in which she accused him of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her during their past relationship.

At the centre of the lawsuit is a 2019 incident involving Barnett riding as a passenger in a car driven "recklessly" by LaBeouf.

According to the report, the singer-songwriter accused LaBeouf of "removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him."

Barnett went on to accuse LaBeouf of acting ragefully toward her throughout the trip, and at one point he woke "her up in the middle of the night, choking her," the New York Times reported in December.

FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, met LaBeouf while working on the film Honey Boy. Picture: Getty Images.

Barnett said the Transformers actor also "assaulted" her at a gas station stop after she "begged to be let out of the car."

Barnett accused LaBeouf of pulling over, removing her bags from the trunk of the vehicle and "throwing her against the car while screaming in her face," the suit alleges, according to the Times. She was then "forced" back into the car.

Included in the lawsuit are additional accusations made by another former girlfriend of LaBeouf's, Karolyn Pho.

LaBeouf reacted to allegations made by Barnett and Pho in an emailed response to the Times. He said "many of the allegations" made against him are "not true," and the actor also addressed his alcoholism.

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel," he said.

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and is reproduced here with permission.

