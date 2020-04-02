Shift changeovers to protect staff and customers

MAKING CHANGES: IGA Murgon will close for half an hour to accommodate shift changes. (Photo: File)

MAKING CHANGES: IGA Murgon will close for half an hour to accommodate shift changes. (Photo: File)

MURGON IGA staff are doing all they can to ensure their customers and staff are as safe and healthy as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

The store has recently introduced new hours to accommodate shift changeovers, which means the store will be closed for half an hour between 1.30pm and 2pm on weekdays and 12.30pm and 1pm on weekends.

Cornetts Supa IGA CEO Graham Booysen said these changes allowed the business to maintain social distancing and stop any potential spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s a protection mechanism for staff to help that social distancing in the store,” Mr Booysen said.

“The staff work in alternative aisles, so there’s less workers in at any one time.”

They have also placed the same group of staff together on shifts to limit contact between staff.

“Our staff are waking up every morning to serve customers,” Mr Booysen said.

“They’re trying their hardest, the staff are really putting in a lot of effort to stay open.”

The changes at Murgon IGA come after the announcement that Cherbourg residents could once again travel to the town to do their shopping.

A checkpoint is in place on Cherbourg Murgon Rd to stop all unnecessary movement in and out of Cherbourg to protect the indigenous community from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council announced on Tuesday that residents could leave their community to go to Murgon to do their shopping, put petrol in their carks and do their banking for a maximum of two hours.

Council CEO Chatur Zala said this was due to a resupply issue in the community with the Cherbourg stores.

Mr Booysen said it was too early to tell whether these restrictions would affect the Murgon business which had many regular customers from Cherbourg.

“They’re fantastic customers and we’re doing as much as we can to accommodate these decisions around their community,” he said.

Mr Booysen said Murgon IGA had offered to open the store earlier for a dedicated shopping time for Cherbourg residents.

The Cherbourg council and elders have not taken up the offer yet, but Murgon IGA will continue to work with the community.

“We’re there for the community and do as much as we can,” Mr Booysen said.

Stock like toilet paper, hand sanitisers and other products are in short supply in most stores across Australia.

“There’s certain stock that we can’t get, and Cherbourg having their little store, I can understand why they can’t get the stock,” Mr Booysen said.

He asked the Murgon and Cherbourg community to be patient with staff during this tough time.

“We ask the community to be patient and work with us, staff are trying really, really hard,” he said.

“I’d like to thank the community for their support of us, they’ve supported us right through.”

IGA trading hours will be 7am to 8pm every day. The store will be closed between 1.30pm to 2pm on weekdays and 12.30pm to 1pm on weekends to accommodate shift changeovers.