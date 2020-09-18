Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
A Hervey Bay woman has been sentenced for attempted theft.
News

Shifty shopper’s rubbish excuse for Big W bin loot

Jessica Grewal
18th Sep 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 7:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been caught out trying to play staff for fools at Big W.

Catherine Jane Elder pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to attempting to steal.

The court heard Big W staff had watched Elder walk about the Hervey Bay store with a large flip top bin, filling it with items of clothing, things from the health and beauty section and confectionary.

Community Newsletter SignUp

As she was attempting to check out, paying only for the bin, a staff member opened it to reveal the items inside.

Elder told the staff member she thought all the items inside were included in the price of the bin.

She then purchased a second bin and left her loot at the store.

The total cost of the items in the bin was $526.85

Elder later told police the only reason she didn't steal the items was because she was challenged by staff.

She was given a fine of $600 and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Qld’s most shocking animal abuse cases

        Premium Content NAMED: Qld’s most shocking animal abuse cases

        Crime Queensland’s most shocking animal cruelty cases have horrified the state. READ WHAT HAPPENED TO SOME OF OUR WORST ABUSERS.

        20 things to do these school holidays around the region

        Premium Content 20 things to do these school holidays around the region

        Family Fun FROM hidden waterfalls to mountain escapes, here are 20 things to keep you and your...

        South Burnett pools reopening in time for holiday heat

        Premium Content South Burnett pools reopening in time for holiday heat

        Council News Ahead of school holidays, pools across the region will be reopening their doors...

        School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Premium Content School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Education The Queensland school year will end two days sooner than planned