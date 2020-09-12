Wrestling star Stevie Lee has been found dead at the age of 54, in what friends say was “unexpected”.

Wrestling star Stevie Lee has been found dead at the age of 54, in what friends say was “unexpected”.

Wrestling star and actor Stevie Lee - known as 'Puppet The Psycho Dwarf' - has reportedly died.

Impact Wrestling - formerly TNA - shared a statement following his death.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as 'Puppet The Psycho Dwarf' in the early days of TNA," Impact said on social media.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family."

Lee appeared in Oz The Great and Powerful, American Horror Story, and Jackass.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as "Puppet The Psycho Dwarf" in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

He was also in the Spike TV series, Half Pint Brawlers.

According to a GoFundMe, he passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning at his home.

"He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangements," the GoFundMe said.

"Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling," it added.

Fans shared condolences on social media following Lee's death.

Jackass star Stevie Lee has died.

"Rest in peace, Stevie. My condolences go out to his friends and family," one user wrote.

"R.I.P. to Puppet man. This sucks," another user wrote.

One user said: "This year sucks Stevie Lee was one of the toughest guys ever may he rest in eternal peace."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Shock as Jackass star found dead