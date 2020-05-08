Shock as rapper dead aged 47

British rapper Ty has died of the coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Mercury Prize-nominated rapper Ty has died of coronavirus.

The UK hip hop artist, whose real name was Ben Chijioke, died aged 47, his press team confirmed.

He was admitted to hospital in early April after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A fundraising page for the critically acclaimed artist set up after he fell ill said he had been "admitted into the hospital with medical complications related to COVID-19".

The GoFundMe page said: "Shortly after, he was put in a medically induced coma to temporarily sedate to help his body receive the appropriate treatment."

The page, which was last updated on April 19, said he had been moved out of intensive care in mid-April and was "doing much better" before his death.

TRIBUTES TO STAR

Tributes have poured in for the London-born rapper after his death.

Noel Clarke, star of Sky cop drama Bullet Proof, tweeted: "Except a few, most people wouldn't know but this guy was my friend.

"Today COVID took him. Stay home. This thing is not a joke."

A U.K. hip-hop legend, a true servant to the genre and one of the best we have ever produced. Rest In Peace, Ty 🙏🏾🌹 pic.twitter.com/b7oPHtpWCD — Rhymes Like Dimes Podcast (@rhymesdimespod) May 7, 2020

Ty’s ‘Wait A Minute’ is a classic song for the Channel U generation and beyond. A UK hiphop legend - RIP 🙏🏾 — Austin (@AustinDarbo) May 7, 2020

Fellow rapper Ghetts posted on Instagram: "RIP TY. This one's deep I had a lot of respect for Ty one of the first from the older generation to embrace me and show me love, fly high Ty."

Snips tweeted: " RIP Ty. This is horrible news. This man did a lot for us. A true London legend. RIP. Condolences to everyone close to him."

Hip hop star Roots Manuva wrote: "Rest my Brother. You did good."

Ty's 2003 album Upwards, his second, was nominated for the 2004 Mercury Music Prize alongside Amy Winehouse and the Streets.

He also worked with artists such as De La Soul, Soweto Kinch and Roots Manuva.

Born in 1972 to Nigerian immigrant parents, Ty's debut album The Awkward was released in 2001, with his third album, Closer, appearing in 2006.

His most recent solo album, A Work of Heart, came out in 2018.

RIP Ty.



You spoke up for us.

You represented us.

You made us proud.

You were one of our very best.



We will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/cyaN60ijaF — Nels Abbey (@nelsabbey) May 7, 2020

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

