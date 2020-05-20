Shock as Ruby quits lead TV role

Ruby Rose has shocked fans announcing she has abruptly quit her latest TV role after only one season.

The 34-year-old Australian actress played the DC character Kate Kane/Batwoman in the CW's first season of the series, which is available to stream on Foxtel Now, after winning the role in 2018.

But Rose announced in a press statement today she would not reprise her role for the second season.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement.

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

"Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful," she added.

RELATED: The Veronicas break down over Ruby Rose saga

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman. Picture: Elizabeth Morris/The CW

At this stage it's unclear why she quit the role, however there was severe backlash when Rose's casting was announced two years ago, which forced the actress to turn her comments off on Instagram for a period of time.

The hashtag #RecastBatwoman began trending on Twitter shortly after the announcement, with the campaign based on the idea that her sexuality was not technically "gay" because she self-identifies as gender fluid.

"Where on earth did 'Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can't be batwoman' come from - has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I've ever read," she posted on Instagram at the time.

"I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with 'she's too gay' how do y'all flip it like that?"

She finished saying the controversy had been a "rollercoaster" she needed a break from social media, adding: "If you need me, I'll be on my Bat Phone."

Ruby Rose at the 2018 Met Gala. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Last September, Rose revealed she had undergone emergency surgery after herniating two discs performing stunts on the series, leaving her in "chronic pain". She said she almost severed her spinal cord.

Warner Bros has vowed to recast a LGBTQ actress for the second season.

"(We) thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," a statement said.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we - along with the show's talented creative team - look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Originally published as Shock as Ruby quits lead TV role