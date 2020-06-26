Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bain Capital is poised to become the new owner of Virgin Australia
Bain Capital is poised to become the new owner of Virgin Australia
Business

Shock as potential Virgin buyer backs out

26th Jun 2020 8:53 AM

American firm Bain Capital is set to become the new owner of Virgin Australia after rival bidder Cyrus bowed out in a surprise move.

Cyrus, a New York-based hedge fund, said in a statement this morning it would withdraw its bid for Virgin Australia "due to lack of engagement" by the airline's administrator, Deloitte's Vaughan Strawbridge.

Cyrus said it had not heard from Mr Strawbridge since it lodged its formal binding offer for the airline on Monday, The Australian reported.

Its decision leaves private equity firm Bain Capital poised to be named today as preferred bidder for the bankrupt airline.

Virgin Australia went into administration in April with close to $7 billion owed to creditors.

More to come.

More Stories

aviation business editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: Wanderers go back to back

        premium_icon FLASHBACK: Wanderers go back to back

        Cricket In 1990 the Wanderers went back to back in the Mundubbera cricket competition.

        OPINION: Recording and making history along the way

        premium_icon OPINION: Recording and making history along the way

        News History lies within the pages of the newspaper, but also here online.

        Torch lights up road to history in South Burnett

        premium_icon Torch lights up road to history in South Burnett

        Sport One small journey for us, one giant journey to Sydney.

        LOOK BACK: 7yo breaks sporting world record

        premium_icon LOOK BACK: 7yo breaks sporting world record

        Sport Former sports journo Claudia Williams recalls one of her biggest sports stories...