Shock Rail Trail death hits small town

RIDE IN PEACE: South Burnett residents have been left shocked by the recent death of a resident while out riding his push bike on the Rail Trail near Wooroolin. Picture: Liane Willoughby

A SMALL South Burnett community has been left shocked following the unexpected death of a resident while out for a push bike ride last week.

Kingaroy police confirmed a 73-year-old South Burnett man died suddenly on Saturday, March 14, while riding a push bike along the Kingaroy-Kilkivan Rail Trail near Wooroolin.

A Kingaroy Police Station spokesman said the man suffered some medical issues while out for his ride and died at the scene.

“A cause of death certificate has been produced and no investigation was required,” he said.

“We believe he passed away while out riding his bike along the rail trail due to a personal medical issue.

“His death had nothing to do with an accident or incident of any form.”