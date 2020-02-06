Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CASH STASH FOUND: The male has been released on bail after being charged with proceeds to crime.
CASH STASH FOUND: The male has been released on bail after being charged with proceeds to crime.
News

Shocking cash stash revealed in routine truck check

Georgie Hewson
6th Feb 2020 9:08 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROUTINE heavy vehicle check on a truck in Goondiwindi by police has ended in the seizing of $140,000 in concealed cash.

At approximately 5.30pm Goondiwindi police intercepted a car carrier vehicle travelling west along the Cunningham Highway for a logbook check.

Senior Sargent Tyrone Soper said the line of questioning with the male driver in his mid-50s created enough suspicion for police to conduct a full vehicle inspection.

"There we found we found $147,100 hidden in a concealed compartment in the bunk area of the truck," he said.

"He was cooperative with police but gave no explanation for being in possession of such a large amount of cash."

The driver was taken to Goondiwindi police station and charged with proceeds of crime.

He was released on bail from the Goondiwindi watch house late last night and will appear in Goondiwindi Magistrates court later this month.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime police truck
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $148,000 clubhouse upgrade about to get a workout

        premium_icon $148,000 clubhouse upgrade about to get a workout

        Soccer Ahead of one of the South Burnett’s biggest football carnivals the Kingaroy Senior Football Club have finished construction on a massive club upgrade.

        • 6th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

        premium_icon Supercoach, rewards and crosswords for subscribers

        News How you can get even more out of Australia's best local news deal

        Peanuts connecting small towns separated by kilometres

        premium_icon Peanuts connecting small towns separated by kilometres

        News PHOTOS: To raise money for the far away town there was a fair on the main street of...