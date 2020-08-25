Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Court case reveals important life lesson: don’t lose your wallet if your drugs are in it. File photo.
Court case reveals important life lesson: don’t lose your wallet if your drugs are in it. File photo.
News

Shocking discovery police made inside a lost wallet

Holly Cormack
25th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOST would be fortunate to have a good samaritan find their lost wallet and hand it into police. However, this honest act landed Andrew Lowe in front of Nanango Magistrates Court on Monday (August 25).

On July 14, 2020, when Lowe’s wallet was handed into Nanango Police Station, he found himself charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi, the lost wallet was handed into the police, and as officers were going through it to locate identification, a small quantity of meth was found.

“When he came in to collect it, he said it was nearly two and a half years old. It’d been sitting in his wallet for that amount of time and he actually forgot it was even in there,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

Lowe pleaded guilty to the charge, and told the court “it was just a silly thing. I’ve got a bit older now, and a bit wiser.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair released Lowe on a good behaviour bond, with a drug diversion condition. He will be attending a drug education session in September.

He also received a suspended fine of $100 for a period of six months.

If he attends the drug diversion program and stays out of trouble, the conviction will not be recorded.

 

nanango magistrates court
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        Premium Content Detention centre virus cluster may have links to Logan cases

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest update on state’s COVID-19 status

        NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone facing Murgon Magistrates Court today

        Crime EACH week, a number of people appear in court on a range of different charges and...

        LOCAL HERO: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

        Premium Content LOCAL HERO: The impact of responding to fatals on our roads

        News For road safety week, we caught up with a Nanango firefighter who has responded to...