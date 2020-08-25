Shocking discovery police made inside a lost wallet

Court case reveals important life lesson: don’t lose your wallet if your drugs are in it. File photo.

MOST would be fortunate to have a good samaritan find their lost wallet and hand it into police. However, this honest act landed Andrew Lowe in front of Nanango Magistrates Court on Monday (August 25).

On July 14, 2020, when Lowe’s wallet was handed into Nanango Police Station, he found himself charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi, the lost wallet was handed into the police, and as officers were going through it to locate identification, a small quantity of meth was found.

“When he came in to collect it, he said it was nearly two and a half years old. It’d been sitting in his wallet for that amount of time and he actually forgot it was even in there,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

Lowe pleaded guilty to the charge, and told the court “it was just a silly thing. I’ve got a bit older now, and a bit wiser.”

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair released Lowe on a good behaviour bond, with a drug diversion condition. He will be attending a drug education session in September.

He also received a suspended fine of $100 for a period of six months.

If he attends the drug diversion program and stays out of trouble, the conviction will not be recorded.