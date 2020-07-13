SHOCKING: Fatal crashes on region’s roads up more than 50%

Crashes resulting in death have risen by 54.5% in the last three years. File Photo.

Crashes resulting in death have risen by 54.5% in the last three years. File Photo.

ACCORDING to a recent report released by Transport and Main Roads Queensland, car accident deaths in the states south are up 13.3% since last year.

This number has been rapidly climbing over the past few years, increasing by a total of 54.5% since 2017.

The number of drivers requiring hospitalisation as a result of a crash has risen by 11% throughout Queensland.

According to the weekly report, which looks at statewide road accidents from January 1 to July 5, the top three causes of road related deaths are intoxication, speeding, and fatigue.

This year, drink drivers and riders top the chart at 24%. This is closely followed by drivers and riders who were speeding at the time of the accident and fatigue related crashes.

For crashes resulting in hospitalisation, accidents caused by intoxicated drivers still take out the number one position. This is followed by fatigue related crashes and then speeding.

This is despite the Palaszczuk Government passing tough new drink driving laws for Queensland at the end of 2019, which are set to roll out over the next two years.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the tougher laws would send a strong message to drivers who can’t separate driving from drinking.

“Under the new laws, drink drivers will need to have an alcohol interlock in their vehicle until they can show a consistent record of clear breath tests over time,” said Mr Bailey.

“Repeat offenders will also have to complete a more intensive, multi-session program to help them change their behaviour.

“These changes are a critical next step towards reducing road trauma caused by drink drivers and confirm our commitment to making our roads safer.”

The South Burnett region has seen two fatal crashes in the past two weeks.

On Friday, a female driver was killed after a head on collision on the D’Aguilar Hwy near Nanango.

Last Tuesday, Kingaroy Optometrist Malcolm Lee See was killed when his car struck a tree between Moore and Blackbutt.