Shocking new details as Porsche driver’s past revealed

The phone of the Porsche driver at the centre of the Eastern Freeway tragedy contained videos of himself driving at 247km/h and text messages bragging how he wanted to reach 350km/h, a court has heard.

Police are opposing Richard Pusey being released on bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court, saying he had a shocking driving history.

Detective Senior Constable Aaron Price, from the homicide squad, told the court Mr Pusey's driving behaviour "demonstrates he has absolutely no regard for the safety of other road users or the police who enforce the law".

Det Price said an analysis of Mr Pusey's mobile phone uncovered text messages to a friend on March 21, claiming: "I did 300 in the Turbo S today on the Eastern Freeway. It was amazing."

"Apparently it'll do 350. It's coming."

The friend then advised him of where he could get an illegal "blinder" device that blocks police speed cameras to avoid detection.

"Mine saved me yesterday," the message said.

The phone also contained deleted footage, a total of 3 minutes and 8 seconds, of the fatal crash scene where four police officers were killed on April 22.

Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney were killed in the Eastern Fwy truck crash. Picture: Supplied

Det Price said the footage from the scene was "abhorrent" and included Mr Pusey zooming in on the dead police officers while making derogatory remarks.

The phone, he said, also contained video of him speeding at 247km/h, and another travelling at 160km/h through a 40km/h roadworks zone.

"The accused has a history of poor driving behaviour," Det Price said.

The phone also contained images of him smoking what police suspect is cannabis, he said.

Mr Pusey's criminal history was laid bare in court, including convictions for using a carriage service to harass, intentionally cause injury, damage property and emit unreasonable noise from premises.

The court heard he was booted from a Tiger Airways flight from Brisbane to Melbourne in December for aggressive and abusive behaviour.

After boarding, Mr Pusey allegedly started filming the cabin crew and when asked to stop by one of them, he said: "f..k off you fat cow".

In August last year, the court heard, he sent abusive emails to a Westpac employee, naming their daughter.

In December 2018, annoyed when kicked out of a Fitzroy bar, he grabbed a gas bottle from a heater and placed it inside the venue and turned it on, sending gas through the venue.

He was convicted for reckless conduct endangering serious injury and jailed for three months.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey, 41, from Frankston will make a bid for bail on Monday.

Det Price said Mr Pusey, if bailed, would be an unacceptable risk of further offending, interfering with witnesses, failing to answer bail and obstructing the course of justice.

The court heard Mr Pusey was a drug user and tested positive for cannabis and MDMA at the crash scene.

It was also revealed when he grabbed his two phones from the vehicle, he also grabbed a lunch bag which contained methamphetamine inside.

Mr Pusey's lawyer Vincent Peters said his client was not proud of his actions and that filming the crash scene was "a shock reaction".

He said Mr Pusey was faced with "horrendous" scenes as he witnessed the police officers die while the truck driver involved was "walking up and down the emergency lane waling".

Reading an email Mr Pusey sent to a police officer around 11pm on the day of the crash, Mr Peters said his client detailed what he saw.

"I was driving that car. I feel very unwell. What I saw was horrific. Three males died instantly. I was behind the steel barrier. I saw the top of the truck and people flying. I have to sleep now as my heads a bit fuzzy."

He also referred to Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor being injured in the crash and that "she was a nice lady".

Mr Peters submitted Mr Pusey did not help Sen Constable Taylor as a doctor had arrived on scene and was more qualified.

But Det Price dismissed the suggestions saying a "reasonable reaction" would be to render assistance or curl up over the rail and rock back and forward, not grab a phone to film where he "narrates it in a calm and derogatory matter".

"The commentary is derogatory and highly offensive in nature," he said. "So he's not assisting in any way."

Asked by Mr Peters how his client could have helped when the injuries sustained were so severe, Det Price said he could have performed CPR, or "he could comfort someone who is dying".

"You have to be trained to do CPR, don't you?" Mr Peters said.

Det Price replied: "(Mr Pusey) was a registered nurse, so he has experience in first aid."

Magistrate Johanna Metcalfe will hand down her decision on Thursday.

The scene of the deadly accident. Thursday, April 23, 2020. Picture: David Crosling

Pusey was on bail at the time he was stopped by police on the freeway for allegedly speeding at up to 149km/h in his black Porsche 911.

It was during the routine roadside intercept that a truck veered into the emergency lane and struck and killed the four attending officers - Leading Sen Constable Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humphris.

Mr Pusey is desperate to be cut loose from Melbourne Assessment Prison where he has been held in protective custody since his arrest on April 23.

The Herald Sun revealed on Friday how Mr Pusey had planned to use a "dossier" he was preparing from his cell on his treatment in prison as one ground to get bail.

It is likely he will also use the lockdown conditions inside the state's prisons due to coronavirus as another reason he should be released.

The mortgage broker's bid for bail comes after funerals were held for all four officers last week.

Mr Pusey is not charged over their deaths.

Instead he is charged with nine offences, including reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance, destroying evidence and committing offences while on bail.

On his first appearance in court last month, the shocking allegations levelled against him were aired, including how he filmed the bodies of the police officers in the aftermath of the crash.

Mr Pusey told detectives he had walked over towards grassland to urinate when he heard a "bang" and turned around to see the truck on top of his Porsche.

Police allege he then ran and grabbed two mobile phones from the wreck of his car, before using one to film Leading Senior Constable Taylor as she lay groaning and calling for help.

The court heard he was recorded taunting her and saying: "There you go. Amazing. Absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi. Now you've f---ed my f---ing car."

He soon after fled the scene, later messaging an associate a photo of the crime scene, joking that he "hoped to get out of the fine", the court heard.

If a magistrate grants him bail, it would likely be under strict conditions.

If it is refused, he will remain locked up until his next hearing on July 16.

