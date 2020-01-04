Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

Queensland Treasury data revealed more than 12,500 people across the South Burnett owed money to the penalty enforcer as of the end of November 2019.

MORE than 12,500 South Burnett residents have started the new year with debt hanging over their heads thanks to a combined SPER debt of $8.4 million.

Up to the end of November 2019, Queensland Treasury data revealed more than 12,500 people across the region owed money to the penalty enforcer.

The debt in Murgon and Cherbourg’s 4605 postcode was the highest at $3.002 million.

Kingaroy and Kumbia reported the next highest with $2.573 million outstanding, and Nanango residents owed $1.568 million.

At Blackbutt and Moore the debt was $661,00, and $317,000 in Yarraman.

Proston residents owe $183,000, while those in Wondai have $276,000 outstanding.

Goomeri residents owe $138,000.

Across the South Burnett, the average debt per person (who owed debt) was $2660, each owing an average of eight debts.

The South Burnett’s highest debt average per person was in Murgon and Cherbourg’s shared postcode of 4605, with the average person owing an average of $3350 in SPER debt.

The lowest debt average per person was in Wondai, with the average person owing an average of $1662.

South Burnett’s debt represents less than 1 per cent of the state’s total debt, which was $1.28 billion owed at the end of November.

Of this, $779 million is owed to the State Government and $405 million is owed to the courts.

So far this financial year, SPER has collected $123 million of the outstanding debt.

Speeding was the most frequent cause of SPER debt, although vehicle offences (uninsured or unregistered vehicles), parking and other driving offences (dangerous driving or driving without a seatbelt), and tolling and court debts also contributed significantly to the total.

SPER’s debt enforcement can include wheel-clamping, seizure of property, wage or bank account garnisheeing and licence suspension.