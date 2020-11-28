Shocking video shows man king-hit in carjacking

Shocking footage has emerged of a motorist being king-hit by a thug during a brazen carjacking in Sydney's Inner West.

And police now believe the victim's stolen car was then used as a getaway vehicle in three robberies over the following 48 hours.

In what is the third major carjacking incident this month, all unrelated, the Burwood man's Infinity Q30 sedan was stolen from the carpark of a high-rise ­building at about 4am on ­November 11.

The Saturday Telegraph understands the devious pair - one fat and the other skinny - blocked the exit of the Dean St property with a temporary traffic bollard while they hid behind nearby ­pillars.

When the hapless motorist got out of his car to move the obstruction, one man jumped in the car while the other king-hit the victim - sending him sprawling to the ground.

The driver gets out of his car when he discovers it is blocked by a traffic bollard at a unit block in Burwood.

The pair then drove off as the victim appeared to stumble around the carpark in a daze.

Police later reviewed more CCTV footage of two men in the foyer of the building ­before the attack who they sought to question.

The violent assault has sent shivers through residents of the building, which is home to many young ­families. A man who lives in the building with his wife and daughter remains fearful.

"I was shocked and surprised when I saw the nature of the robbery," the father of one, who did not want to be named, said.

"It's quite scary to think what could happen.

"These guys seem to have no concerns about bashing people and seem to be quite violent and unrestrained."

In the two days following the carjacking police believe the vehicle was used as a getaway vehicle in several violent crimes.

The first was the robbery of a Beverly Hills newsagent, before they moved on to a Kingsford tobacconist and finally the Regent Hotel at Kingsford.

The driver approaches the man when he notices him in his car.

Police will allege staff at both Kingsford venues were assaulted in the robberies, in which cash and cigarettes were stolen. The Burwood man's stolen car was found on fire in Camperdown on Friday, November 13.

Police are on the lookout for two men, aged 50 and 36, who are believed to have been involved in the ­robberies.

Earlier this week NSW Police released footage of a carjacking at a service station on the Hume Highway, Warwick Farm November 23.

In that unrelated incident, the 18-year-old driver of a Mercedes AMG was threatened with a knife by a man while he was re-fuelling his expensive car.

"The armed man demanded the keys and got in and closed the door," police said.

"The owner tried to open the driver's side door however, he was approached by a second man who had been waiting nearby on a motorcycle. He punched the victim in the face and pushed him away from the Mercedes as it drove away."

Both offenders were wearing full face helmets during the robbery.

On November 16, a 19-year-old food delivery driver lost his Audi A4 in St Clair after he was approached by an unknown man who threatened him with a knife.

The armed male reached into the car and pulled him out. Police believe the three incidents are unrelated.

When he walks off, a man runs to the open vehicle.