Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the scene of a shooting on Acacia Rd, Bauple.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Police at the scene of a shooting on Acacia Rd, Bauple.Photo: Alistair Brightman Alistair Brightman
Crime

SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

Shaun Ryan
by
13th Feb 2020 1:11 PM | Updated: 2:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are scouring the scene of a shooting near Maryborough as a search for the alleged gunman continues.

Crews are combing the property at Acacia Rd, Bauple, where a 28-year-old man was shot about 3pm yesterday.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg and was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Detectives are searching for the man who they believe was also at the scene before fleeing on foot.

He is described as Caucasian, around 175cm tall with a scruffy appearance, beard. He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who sees the man is urged not to approach him and call police.

A detective and scenes of crime officer from Maryborough could be seen from the road on Thursday morning looking for evidence.

Shovels and a metal detector were also used in the search for clues.

A gravel road leads to the home, which includes several dilapidated buildings.

Officers on scene could not speak to reporters but more information is expected to be made available later today.

The investigation continues.

More Stories

Show More
armed fccrime gun crime gunman police shooting
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2M Burnett water feasibility study underway

        premium_icon $2M Burnett water feasibility study underway

        News The public are asked to voice their opinions and provide information regarding water requirements.

        $10 Mustang rides for bush fire relief

        premium_icon $10 Mustang rides for bush fire relief

        News Now is your chance to ride in a 2019 V8 Ford Mustang GT Fastback for only $10

        Rain working wonders for South Burnett golf courses

        premium_icon Rain working wonders for South Burnett golf courses

        Golf South Burnett golf courses are playing brilliantly after rain.

        Truck rollover on Wide Bay Highway

        premium_icon Truck rollover on Wide Bay Highway

        News The truck rolled over last night near Kilkivan.