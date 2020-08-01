Menu
Health

Shopping centre in health alert for city’s south, west

by Nathan Edwards
1st Aug 2020 7:30 AM

 

Queensland Health has issued a new public health alert for the West Moreton and Brisbane South area, with a new list of locations visited by today's newest confirmed case of coronavirus.

It comes after a 27-year-old Bellbird Park man tested positive after dining at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant in Sunnybank, at the same time as a woman who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The man was joined by five other people, including two aged care employees who have since tested negative to COVID.

Any individuals who have been in the below locations during the relevant times are asked to monitor their health and immediately present for testing if they are experiencing any relevant symptoms.

26 July 2020 (11.30pm-1.35am) - Caltex Goodna - Goodna

26 July 2020 (12.30-2.10pm) - Sleeman Sports Complex* - Chandler

26 July 2020 (4-7pm) - Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (4-5pm) - Kmart at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (4.30-5pm) - JB Hi-Fi at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (around 5pm) - MOS Burger at Garden City Shopping Centre - Mount Gravatt

26 July 2020 (around 6pm) - Chatime at Garden City - Mount Gravatt

27 July 2020 (10-10.30am) - Café 63 - Redbank Plains

27 July 2020 (11am-1pm) - Bunnings Springfield - Springfield

27 July 2020 (3.15-4pm) - Bunnings Oxley - Oxley

27 July 2020 (6-8.30pm) - Basketball Court Springfield Lakes* - Springfield Lakes

27 July 2020 (8.45-8.55pm) - Nando's Kenmore - Kenmore

28 July 2020 (8.40-8.45am) - Caltex Wacol - Wacol

29 July 2020 (around 10.45am) - Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza - Richlands

29 July 2020 (around 11.35am) - SNP Collection Centre Forest Lake - Forest Lake


Originally published as Shopping centre in health alert for city's south, west

