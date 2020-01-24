Shoppingworld alarm causes centre-wide evacuation

NO NEED FOR ALARM: Shoppers were asked to excuate the shopping centre in Kingaroy this afternoon after a false alarm went off alerting local fire crews to the scene.

IT WAS all systems go this afternoon after a fire alarm inside Kingaroy Shoppingworld caused a centre-wide evacuation and fire crews were called to the scene.

Thankfully Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have disclosed it was all a false alarm and there were no reports of any smoke or fire anywhere within the shopping centre.

"A crew was called to the scene at 3.15pm this afternoon and arrived at the Kingaroy Shoppingworld at around 3.20pm to discover it was just a false alarm," a QFES spokeswoman said.

Kingaroy Shoppingworld issued a statement to say the alarm was indeed nothing serious and said they were very greatful to the Kingaroy fire crew for their quick response.

"Thankfully it was nothing to worry about and everyone was able to get on with their day," A Kingaroy Shoppingworld spokeswoman said.