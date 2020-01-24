Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO NEED FOR ALARM: Shoppers were asked to excuate the shopping centre in Kingaroy this afternoon after a false alarm went off alerting local fire crews to the scene.
NO NEED FOR ALARM: Shoppers were asked to excuate the shopping centre in Kingaroy this afternoon after a false alarm went off alerting local fire crews to the scene. Elaelah Harley
News

Shoppingworld alarm causes centre-wide evacuation

Kate McCormack
by
24th Jan 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS all systems go this afternoon after a fire alarm inside Kingaroy Shoppingworld caused a centre-wide evacuation and fire crews were called to the scene. 

Thankfully Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have disclosed it was all a false alarm and there were no reports of any smoke or fire anywhere within the shopping centre.

"A crew was called to the scene at 3.15pm this afternoon and arrived at the Kingaroy Shoppingworld at around 3.20pm to discover it was just a false alarm," a QFES spokeswoman said.

Kingaroy Shoppingworld issued a statement to say the alarm was indeed nothing serious and said they were very greatful to the Kingaroy fire crew for their quick response.

"Thankfully it was nothing to worry about and everyone was able to get on with their day," A Kingaroy Shoppingworld spokeswoman said. 

fire alarm kingaroy community kingaroy shoppingworld
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

        Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

        News From thong throwing to pie eating competitions, we’ve got it all happening right here in the South Burnett.

        Call for young people to step up at rural shows

        Call for young people to step up at rural shows

        Community Ever considered being a Miss Showgirl or Rural Ambassador for a South Burnett...

        Thieves take bike in middle of the night

        premium_icon Thieves take bike in middle of the night

        Crime The thieves took the bike straight from under the Nanango house.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days