Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

‘Give herself an uppercut’: Hanson’s poll tactic under fire

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Jan 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LNP president David Hutchinson said he would be surprised if One Nation wanted to see the Government returned at this year's state election, claiming Labor had shown no interest in regional Queensland.

It comes after The Courier-Mail revealed One Nation leader Pauline Hanson would deny the major parties preferences at the October 31 poll.

Mr Hutchinson said if voters were still considering giving their vote to a minor party, the LNP needed to reach out and connect with them.

"This is exactly what (Opposition Leader) Deb Frecklington and her team have been doing and will continue to do between now and the election," he said.

Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson

 

David Hutchinson
David Hutchinson

"I'd be very surprised if One Nation wanted to see a return of this Palaszczuk Labor Government that has shown no interest in regional Queenslanders, and whose priority is jobs for their union cronies."

United Australia Party leader Clive Palmer said Senator Hanson needed to stop "flip-flopping" on preference deals.

"Pauline Hanson should give herself an uppercut for creating uncertainty when Australians need stability more than ever," he said.

More Stories

Show More
david hutchinson lnp one nation pauline hanson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Shocking SPER debt total owed in the South Burnett

        News More than 12,500 of the region’s residents started the year with SPER debts hanging over their heads. Find out which towns had the highest debt levels.

        BY THE NUMBERS: South Burnett economy on the rise

        premium_icon BY THE NUMBERS: South Burnett economy on the rise

        Business New figures show the South Burnett reached a historical high in economic growth.

        Passionate community member sets sights on top job

        premium_icon Passionate community member sets sights on top job

        Politics Abigail Andersson reveals why she wants to be the next mayor of the South...

        NEW OWNERS: Meet the family revamping iconic Pie Van

        premium_icon NEW OWNERS: Meet the family revamping iconic Pie Van

        Business Meet the latest owners working to bring the popular business back to life.