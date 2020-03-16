Showgirls proud to carve path for future generation

FUTURE GENERATION: Junior Miss Showgirl Romana Ricketts, Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle and Miss Showgirl Amanda Hiron at the Murgon Show on Saturday 14. Photo: Laura Blackmore

FUTURE GENERATION: Junior Miss Showgirl Romana Ricketts, Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle and Miss Showgirl Amanda Hiron at the Murgon Show on Saturday 14. Photo: Laura Blackmore

DESPITE many events across the South Burnett being cancelled this weekend, the Murgon Show Society still hosted its annual event.

On Saturday and Sunday guests flocked to the showgrounds to attend the 97th Murgon Agricultural Show.

At the opening ceremony, Mayor Keith Campbell said in his speech that agricultural shows were the life blood of the region and needed to continue in the future.

Across the weekend Miss Showgirl Amanda Hiron, Miss Junior Showgirl Romana Ricketts and Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle made their way around to the many events at the show.

All nominated by former Miss Showgirl 2019 Teagan Hall, Miss Hiron said it was a fantastic opportunity to get involved with the community.

Murgon Show Society president Allen Trim speaking at the opening ceremony at the Murgon Show with the three show ambassadors. Photo: Laura Blackmore

“From being a part of the show this year, I have had the opportunity to connect with new people, including Romana and Hayden,” Miss Hiron said.

“We make a pretty good team between the three of us,” she said.

“The show really is an event that brings everyone together and is important to have in our community.

“I currently work as an administration officer at Graham House, so it’s definitely been a different experience.”

Miss Ricketts said even though she had been involved with the show previously through school, she had acquired a lot of new knowledge being Miss Junior Showgirl.

“It’s been really good to see all the different shows and exhibitions.

“From the cattle and horses to dogs and tractors, my favourite part was being able to hand out ribbons at different events.”

Junior Miss Showgirl Romana Ricketts, Rural Ambassador Hayden Oberle and Miss Showgirl Amanda Hiron at the Murgon Show. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Mr Oberle has worked for years with cattle, yet he said he was still learning the ropes of being a show ambassador.

“I entered because I thought there would be no harm in trying,” Mr Oberle said.

“However, I am figuring it out as I go.

“I would highly recommend anyone who is considering to apply for it to just go for it.”

The three Murgon Show ambassadors will now go on to represent their town at the regional show, which is planned to be held at Goomeri in June.