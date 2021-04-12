SHUTTING DOWN: Kingaroy Optus to close doors within days

Another major national brand is closing its doors in the South Burnett, with the Kingaroy Optus store set to shut with in days. Photo: Kieran Salsone

In another blow for the region, yet another major brand is closing its doors in the South Burnett.

It’s been confirmed the Kingaroy Optus store will be closing its doors for the final time on Friday (April 16).

An Optus spokesperson confirmed the decision had been made in consultation with the franchisee.

“After careful consideration, Optus and the store franchisee have decided to close its Optus store in Kingaroy for commercial reasons,” the spokesperson said.

“There is no change to Optus’ network coverage in Kingaroy and we will continue to provide customer service support to local customers via our telephone and online channels.

“Optus customers can also visit our local partner outlets, including Harvey Norman Kingaroy, for specialist Optus advice.”

The South Burnett Times understands an decrease in in-store attendance by customers and a an increase in online engagement contributed to the decision.

Customers were first notified when the branch posted a statement on Facebook informing customers of the coming closure, and thanking them for their support over the past 17 years.

“Our team would like to thank all of our loyal customers for supporting us as a business over these years and allowing us to serve you,” the post read.

“We will miss everyone we have come to know. We have really appreciated each and everyone.”

It’s yet another major brand to leave the region, after Bank of Queensland announced its Kingaroy Branch would close and the Murgon NAB branch was similarly announced to be closing.