Sia’s surprising sex confession

Sia has revealed she's in the middle of a lengthy sex drought.

During an interview on KIIS FM this morning, the Aussie singer said she could relate when Kyle announced that Jackie O was in the midst of "a dry spell".

"Me too, join the club," Sia said.

"I bet you mine's longer than yours," Jackie told her.

"How long have you not had sex?" Sia asked.

"Two years," Jackie replied.

But Sia had her covered.

"Four (years)," Sia said.

"Oh my god. I don't feel so bad now," Jackie said.

Jackie O from KIIS FM.

Sia and ex-husband Erik Anders Lang.

Sia, who was married to filmmaker Erik Lang from 2014 to 2016, made headlines earlier this week when she revealed that she adopted two 18-year-old sons last year.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O, the singer explained: "They were ageing out of the foster care system. I'm really obsessed with attachment theory which is a style of psychology that I'm learning and studying. So I just decided that I could probably help with attachment repair because it's what I've been doing for the last five years and learning about.

"These boys had both lived in about 18 homes each in their 18 years," Sia said. "They had extremely traumatic lives.

"I had the resources … to be able to adopt these two boys and give them the resources to deal with their trauma and their problems."

This week is the first time Sia has gone into detail about the adoptions, but in January she did mention she'd adopted a son as part of a wider anecdote about hitting on music producer and her LSD bandmate Diplo.

"Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship, because he's super-duper hot,' she told GQ Magazine of her connection to Diplo.

Diplo attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"This year I wrote him a text, and I said, 'Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship. … If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'"

Maybe the drought is about to end?